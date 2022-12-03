Noise onboards Virat Kohli as new brand ambassador

December 03, 2022

Noise also has actor Taapsee Pannu and cricketer Rishabh Pant as brand partners

The Hindu Bureau

Noise onboards Virat Kohli as new brand ambassador | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Noise, on Friday, announced it has roped in Virat Kohli as its new brand ambassador for their smartwatches.

Kohli’s focus on fitness and his influence behind ushering in the era of ‘super athletes’ was cited as the main reason behind the partnership.

Noise also has actor Taapsee Pannu and cricketer, Rishabh Pant, as brand partners.

“The collaboration demonstrates the brand’s and Virat Kohli’s shared attribute of ‘listening to the noise within”, the company shared in a press release.

Commenting on the announcement, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “We are thrilled to welcome the Indian cricketing legend Virat Kohli as a Noisemaker.

“I always believe in working with brands that I resonate with. Excited to join the passionate team of Noisemakers as I partner with Noise”, Virat Kohli said.

