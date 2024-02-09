GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No proposal to create separate IPRs for AI-generated content: Som Parkash

The current legal framework under the patent and copyright act is well-equipped to protect AI-generated works and related innovations, MoS Som Parkash informed Rajya Sabha

February 09, 2024 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file photo of Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash 

A file photo of Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash  | Photo Credit: PTI

There is no proposal to create separate IPRs or amend the law pertaining to copyright or patent in the context of AI-generated contents, Parliament was informed on Friday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, said the current legal framework under the patent and copyright act is well-equipped to protect Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated works and related innovations.

Congress MPs Rajani Ashokrao Patil and Ranjeet Ranjan had asked whether the Government intends to amend Copyright Act, 1957, to update copyright laws to encompass AI-generated content. They also sought views on whether the Government has taken any measures to address issues raised by creative writers and artists in their lawsuits against AI-powered large language models, particularly those related to source of training, systematic theft, moral rights violation, endangering livelihoods and royalty payment.

"Presently, there is no proposal to create any separate rights or amend the law in the context of AI-generated content," Mr. Parkash said.

Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs), including copyrights, provide exclusive rights to the right owner who are legal persons for a set duration. These rights allow for the work or creation or innovation to be protected and enable collection of royalties through licensing. For a right to be granted, the owner is required to meet the criteria specified under the law.

He said that India being a member of all major international conventions and agreements for the protection of IPRs grants adequate protection of rights for works created by legal persons through copyright law and protects inventions through the patent system. "Therefore, there is no requirement to create a separate category of rights for AI and related innovations in the Indian IPR regime. While AI and related innovations is an evolving stream of technology, the current legal framework under the patent and copyright act is well-equipped to protect AI-generated works and related innovations," he added.

The Minister also said that the exclusive economic rights of a copyright owner such as the right of reproduction, translation, adaptation granted by the Copyright Act, 1957 obligates the user of generative AI to obtain permission to use their works for commercial purposes.

"Since IPRs are private rights, these are enforced by the individual rights holders. Adequate and effective civil measures and criminal remedies are prescribed under the copyright law against any act of infringement or unauthorized use of works, including digital circumvention," he said.

Related Topics

Artificial Intelligence / patent, copyright and trademark

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.