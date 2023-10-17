No child sexual abuse material on platform: YouTube

October 17, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

YouTube said on Monday that it did not detect any child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) on its platform nor evidence of such from the regulators.

This statement from YouTube came after the Indian government issued notices to social media platforms like YouTube, X and Telegram, asking them to take down CSAM from their platforms.

"We have a long history of successfully fighting child exploitation on YouTube. Based on multiple thorough investigations, we did not detect CSAM on our platform, nor did we receive examples or evidence of CSAM on YouTube from regulators," a spokesperson from YouTube said.

"No form of content that endangers minors is allowed on YouTube, and we will continue to heavily invest in the teams and technologies that detect, remove and deter the spread of this content. We are committed to work with all collaborators in the industry-wide fight to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM)," the spokesperson added.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

YouTube has submitted its formal response to the regulators on CSAM on its platform, it said.

“YouTube heavily invests in the technology and teams that help provide kids and families the best protection possible. The majority of videos featuring minors on YouTube do not violate our policies. But when it comes to kids, we take an extra cautious approach towards our enforcement,” a statement from YouTube said.

“No form of content that endangers minors is acceptable to us. Our child safety policy expressly prohibits “sexually explicit content featuring minors and content that sexually exploits minors.” Content that distributes CSAM violates our policies and is removed from YouTube,” it added.

YouTube removed over 94,000 channels and over 2.5 million videos for violations of its child safety policy, it said.

"In India, we surface a warning at the top of search results for specific search queries related to CSAM. This warning states child sexual abuse imagery is illegal and links to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal," the statement read.