HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No child sexual abuse material on platform: YouTube

YouTube said on Monday that it did not detect any child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) on its platform nor evidence of such from Indian regulators

October 17, 2023 09:32 am | Updated 09:44 am IST - NEW DELHI

ANI
YouTube has reportedly submitted its formal response to the regulators on CSAM on its platform [File]

YouTube has reportedly submitted its formal response to the regulators on CSAM on its platform [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

YouTube said on Monday that it did not detect any child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) on its platform nor evidence of such from the regulators.

This statement from YouTube came after the Indian government issued notices to social media platforms like YouTube, X and Telegram, asking them to take down CSAM from their platforms.

"We have a long history of successfully fighting child exploitation on YouTube. Based on multiple thorough investigations, we did not detect CSAM on our platform, nor did we receive examples or evidence of CSAM on YouTube from regulators," a spokesperson from YouTube said.

ALSO READ
Girls avoid internet due to abuse and bias: Report

"No form of content that endangers minors is allowed on YouTube, and we will continue to heavily invest in the teams and technologies that detect, remove and deter the spread of this content. We are committed to work with all collaborators in the industry-wide fight to stop the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM)," the spokesperson added.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

YouTube has submitted its formal response to the regulators on CSAM on its platform, it said.

“YouTube heavily invests in the technology and teams that help provide kids and families the best protection possible. The majority of videos featuring minors on YouTube do not violate our policies. But when it comes to kids, we take an extra cautious approach towards our enforcement,” a statement from YouTube said.

“No form of content that endangers minors is acceptable to us. Our child safety policy expressly prohibits “sexually explicit content featuring minors and content that sexually exploits minors.” Content that distributes CSAM violates our policies and is removed from YouTube,” it added.

YouTube removed over 94,000 channels and over 2.5 million videos for violations of its child safety policy, it said.

"In India, we surface a warning at the top of search results for specific search queries related to CSAM. This warning states child sexual abuse imagery is illegal and links to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal," the statement read.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.