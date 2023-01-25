NITES complains to the Ministry of Labour against Wipro’s recent termination

January 25, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a union of IT/ITes employees has complained to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, seeking an enquiry into Wipro’s recent termination of 450 employees in India.

We are seeking prompt intervention and support to safeguard welfare, rights and families of more than 450 employees, Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES said in a letter on Monday, seen by The Hindu.

A group of students who were given offer letters by Wipro between September 2021 and January 2022, went through assessments between September and October 2021.

Around February 2022 they received offer letters with a package of ₹3,50,000 per year. Wipro told them that either they have to pay for training which will cost ₹30,000 to ₹40,000 or else they need to undergo an unpaid training program called Velocity for a period of 3 months.

Wipro promised to upgrade the salary of these students and employees to ₹6,50,000 per year on a condition to pass the training program with 60% and above marks. The Internship ended around July 2022 and the joining of these employees was supposed to be completed in August 2022 but the company kept on postponing the joining or on boarding date, NITES said in the letter.

Now there are students who have received illegal termination letters by the company. It had sent rejection emails to these students and employees stating that they were not compliant to the company’s assessment guidelines, NITES said.

Wipro did not pay a single rupee to these employees who have rejected offers from other companies keeping their faith that Wipro will hire them, NITES complained.