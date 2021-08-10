Nissan makes in-car tech to detect drunk driving

A camera facing the driver monitors the driver's state of consciousness. If it detects drowsiness, an alert is triggered and the seat belt tightened to gain driver's immediate attention.

Japanese carmaker Nissan has developed in-car tech that can detect drunk driving, send alert, tighten seat belt, and warn the driver to stop the car.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

The alcohol sensor, built into the gear knob, can detect alcohol from the perspiration in the driver's palm.

If the alcohol-level detected is above the pre-determined threshold, the system automatically locks the transmission, immobilising the car. A "drunk-driving" voice alert is also issued through the car's navigation system, the automaker said.

A camera facing the driver monitors the driver's state of consciousness. If it detects drowsiness, an alert is triggered and the seat belt tightened to gain driver's immediate attention.

Also Read | MVD officials develop driver drowsiness detection system to avert fatal accidents

Alcohol odour sensors are also built into the driver and passenger seats to detect alcohol in the air inside the vehicle cabin.

Voice and message alerts are also issued if the technology senses that the driver is distracted and the vehicle is drifting out of its driving lane, the Japanese company said.