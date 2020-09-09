Nintendo’s new Mario Kart game offers virtual racing experience

09 September 2020 09:26 IST

Nintendo has announced a new racing game to experience the popular Mario Kart, called Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. It uses augmented reality (AR) to bring the world of Mario Kart to people’s homes.

People will be able to race a real-world Mario Kart and control it using Nintendo Switch. The game uses Mario Kart’s onboard camera, located behind the driver’s seat, to deliver the AR experience through the Nintendo Switch’s screen.

“Place gates and customise courses in the real world, then see them come alive with different in-game environments like jungles and snowscapes and obstacles like Piranha Plants,” Nintendo said describing the gaming experience.

Gamers will be able to watch their Mario Karts reacting to what’s happening in the game as they boost and drift to victory. They can also use household objects to customise the gaming experience while elevating the level of challenge.

Four people can enjoy the new Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, together. | Photo Credit: Nintendo

Four people can enjoy the new Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, together. Each player needs to have their own Nintendo Switch system, the Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit game and a Mario kart or Luigi kart.

The game will be available starting October 16, and the pre-order details will be available soon, Nintendo said.