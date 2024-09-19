ADVERTISEMENT

Nintendo, Pokémon sue Palworld maker, allege multiple patent infringements  

Published - September 19, 2024 12:45 pm IST

Nintendo and Pokémon filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Palworld-maker Pocketpair  

The Hindu Bureau

Nintendo and Pokémon have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Palworld-maker Pocketpair.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Nintendo and Pokémon have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Palworld-maker Pocketpair.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawsuit seeks injunctions and damages “on the grounds that Palworld infringes multiple patent rights” according to an announcement issued by the companies.

In the announcement, Nintendo says it will continue to take necessary actions against any infringement of its intellectual property rights, including the Nintendo brand itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pocketpair rose to prominence post the release of its game Palworld, which quickly captivated the attention of millions of players in the create-collecting genre. The game’s popularity can be traced to the addition of guns, which allowed players to battle opponents with their adorable companions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The game is popularly dubbed as “Pokémon with guns”, as it focuses on capturing and training creatures known as “pals”.

The lawsuit stems from the many surface similarities between Pokémon and Palworld, despite Pocketpair’s game adding many new features over Nintendo’s.

Despite the similarities, Nintendo and Pokémon face an uphill task since most copyright laws, generally, do not apply to a game’s design elements, and extend only to elements like art, character design, and music.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US