First Emblem: Three Houses review — An addictive turn-based strategy game

The Fire Emblem series is one of the finest turn-based strategy games. For ages, it has been living on Nintendo’s 3DS handhelds. For the first time in 12 years, the series is coming to Nintendo Switch, a hybrid console. Fire Emblem can now be experienced in your living room and on the go. The latest game in the series, Three Houses, is very addictive.

Fire Emblem Nintendo is famous for Mario and Donkey Kong, but they also have other franchises that are long running. Fire Emblem is one of them. It was only available in Japan for a long time. But the game has become increasingly popular in the west, as it offers deep storylines, turn-based strategy mechanics and some devious battles.

What’s it about?

The prestigious Church of Seiros is the only thing maintaining peace between three previously warring nations in the land of Fodlan. You play a mercenary named Byleth who saves three nobles, each a representative of a powerful house in the Officers Academy of Garreg Mach Monastery. After the heroic rescue, you find yourself becoming a teacher in the Academy, which has three houses (a la Harry Potter): the Black Eagles, the Golden Deer and the Blue Lions.

As professor, apart from teaching, you also play the role of a commander, to lead your house to glory. The story, which explores the deadly politics (not Game of Thrones-level though) between the powerful nations, is intriguing.

How does it play?

Fire Emblem also has ‘Permadeath’, a feature that disables the character from respawning — if you die, you die. You could avoid this in the casual mode. Additionally, there’s an undo feature, Divine Pulse, wherein you can rewind a few turns.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses Developer: Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Games

Intelligent Systems, Koei Tecmo Games Publisher: Nintendo

Nintendo Price: ₹4000 Approx ($59.99) for Nintendo Switch

The turn-based strategy game is challenging, even if you discount permadeath. You control battalions on a map led by units and position them on a chessboard-like grid. Attacks play out in glorious detail on a 3D plane, once you unleash Combat Arts your students learn at the school.

The most fun aspect of the game is the school social simulator, which reminds you of Hogwarts. As a teacher, the game consistently reminds you that slacking off will lead to untrained soldiers on the field. On Sundays in the game, you’re free to relax in many ways, which includes romancing a character (it can lead to an in-game marriage). No matter how you choose to spend your days, it’s always about building strong relationships with your students and training them to be the best.

Should you get it?

If you own a Nintendo Switch and want something deep to jump into, the Fire Emblem: Three Houses is excellent. With its Hogwarts-like setting and excellent turn-based combat, the game will keep you engaged.

The writer is a tech and gaming enthusiast who hopes to one day finish his sci-fi novel