Niantic launches NBA All-World, a geolocation AR-based basketball game 

January 25, 2023 03:02 pm | Updated 03:02 pm IST

Niantic released NBA All-World, a free-to-play licensed geolocation augmented reality basketball game where players can find, challenge, and compete against NBA ballers in their neighborhoods.

The new game from Niantic, the publisher of famous augmented reality games like Pokémon GO, also allows players to recruit members to their team before taking to the court.

Users can explore their own neighborhoods to encounter today’s NBA players, recruit them to their own teams, and level them up to compete with other teams. Users can also outfit their teams with the latest gear by searching for real-world drops from well-known brands, chat with friends and compete in 1v1 tournaments, the company shared.

“Sports are a huge part of people’s lives and a huge part of pop culture. Our version of an NBA basketball game starts with exciting one-on-one gameplay and expands from there to include the major elements of basketball culture, including music, fashion, sneakers, and more, all of which are integrated into real-world locations,” said John Hanke, Founder & CEO of Niantic.

Built on Niantic’s Lightship platform, the game is available as free to play globally on iOS and Android app stores with in-app purchases.