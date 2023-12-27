December 27, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:00 pm IST

Digital newsletter platform Substack does not want to censor Nazi views, as co-founder Hamish McKenzie said that the company would move ahead with its “decentralized approach to content moderation.”

McKenzie said that while Substack would take action against incitements to violence, it was committed to upholding the freedom of speech and expression, even if that included fringe elements. However, Substack’s Content Guidelines stated that pornography is not allowed on the site.

Founded in 2017, Substack enables users to send out free content in the form of newsletters to subscribers, but also lets users charge subscription fees so that their readers can access locked content at various prices.

“I just want to make it clear that we don’t like Nazis either—we wish no-one held those views. But some people do hold those and other extreme views. Given that, we don’t think that censorship (including through demonetizing publications) makes the problem go away—in fact, it makes it worse,” noted McKenzie in a post last week, adding that it was important to explore other people’s views even if they were disagreeable.

Users have criticised Substack for allowing Nazi voices to make money from hateful or antisemitic content through the paid subscription feature.

