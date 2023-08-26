News outlets including NYT, ABC and CNN block OpenAI’s web crawlers: Report  

August 26, 2023 05:21 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST

News outlets including New York Times, CNN, Reuters and Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) blocked OpenAI’s web crawler tool from accessing their content. The news outlets took the step to stop OpenAI company from using their content to train its AI models.

While NYT was among the first known publishers to block the GPTBot from accessing its content, other publications are following suit in disallowing the web crawler, a report from The Guardian said.

OpenAI shot to fame after it released its artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT. The company’s AI models are trained and improved using vast amounts of data which may be accumulated by scanning webpages.

“Allowing GPTBot to access your site can help AI models become more accurate and improve their general capabilities and safety,” OpenAI said in a blogpost. OpenAI has also released instructions on how to disallow the crawler.

News outlets across the globe are increasingly looking at whether to use AI as part of news gathering and how to deal with AI models that may be using their content to train and create tools.

Apart from OpenAI, Google has proposed that AI systems should be able to scrape the work of publishers unless publishers opt out.

Earlier in January, Stock image and media content provider Getty Images announced that they are suing Stability AI, the developers of the text-to image deep learning model Stable Diffusion.

Getty Images said that Stability AI unlawfully copied and processed millions of images protected by copyright and associated metadata without a license to benefit Stability AI’s commercial interests.