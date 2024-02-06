ADVERTISEMENT

News outlet Semafor to launch breaking news feed enabled by Microsoft and OpenAI tools

February 06, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST

Semafor said that its new offering ‘Signals’ will be powered by AI tools in order to bring more “diverse” perspectives to readers

The Hindu Bureau

News outlet Semafor said on Tuesday it is rolling out a global breaking news live feed called ‘Signals’ [File] | Photo Credit: AP

News outlet Semafor said on Tuesday it is rolling out a global breaking news live feed called ‘Signals’ that will be powered by AI tools from Microsoft and OpenAI in order to bring more news from more sources to readers.

In an article announcing the new service, Semafor said that most live coverage across digital platforms was aimed at search engine rankings rather than human understanding. The company further said that ‘Signals’ would allow journalists to bring more perspectives into a report.

ALSO READ
Scientists training AI to analyse chicken communications

“In this, they’re aided by AI tools that help them search news sources across multiple languages and geographies, allowing them to extend their reach to bring more, and more diverse, perspectives to readers. When tapping into these AI research tools, our editors then evaluate and verify sources, compose summaries, and clearly cite and link readers to the original information,” said Semafor in its announcement.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the use of AI tools in journalism is a thorny issue, with The New York Times hitting both OpenAI and its backer Microsoft with a copyright infringement lawsuit over the alleged use of the publication’s articles to train AI tools.

OpenAI has said the lawsuit is without merit and that it works with media organisations through partnerships.

In addition to this challenge, AI tools are prone to making mistakes due to hallucination.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US