News outlet Semafor to launch breaking news feed enabled by Microsoft and OpenAI tools

Semafor said that its new offering ‘Signals’ will be powered by AI tools in order to bring more “diverse” perspectives to readers

February 06, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
News outlet Semafor said on Tuesday it is rolling out a global breaking news live feed called ‘Signals’ [File]

News outlet Semafor said on Tuesday it is rolling out a global breaking news live feed called 'Signals' [File]

News outlet Semafor said on Tuesday it is rolling out a global breaking news live feed called ‘Signals’ that will be powered by AI tools from Microsoft and OpenAI in order to bring more news from more sources to readers.

In an article announcing the new service, Semafor said that most live coverage across digital platforms was aimed at search engine rankings rather than human understanding. The company further said that ‘Signals’ would allow journalists to bring more perspectives into a report.

“In this, they’re aided by AI tools that help them search news sources across multiple languages and geographies, allowing them to extend their reach to bring more, and more diverse, perspectives to readers. When tapping into these AI research tools, our editors then evaluate and verify sources, compose summaries, and clearly cite and link readers to the original information,” said Semafor in its announcement.

However, the use of AI tools in journalism is a thorny issue, with The New York Times hitting both OpenAI and its backer Microsoft with a copyright infringement lawsuit over the alleged use of the publication’s articles to train AI tools.

OpenAI has said the lawsuit is without merit and that it works with media organisations through partnerships.

In addition to this challenge, AI tools are prone to making mistakes due to hallucination.

