Google to pay New York Times $100 million over three years in a content deal: Report

May 09, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

The New York Times is getting around $100 million from Google over three years as part of a broad deal to feature Times content on some of its platforms

Reuters

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: AP

The New York Times is getting around $100 million from Google over three years as part of a broad deal that allows the Alphabet Inc. unit to feature Times content on some of its platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The deal includes the Times' participation in Google News Showcase, a product that pays publishers to feature their content on Google News and some other Google platforms, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The Times in February announced an expansion of its agreement with Google that included content distribution and subscriptions.

Google and the Times did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

