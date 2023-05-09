HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google to pay New York Times $100 million over three years in a content deal: Report

The New York Times is getting around $100 million from Google over three years as part of a broad deal to feature Times content on some of its platforms

May 09, 2023 10:03 am | Updated 10:35 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Google logo

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: AP

The New York Times is getting around $100 million from Google over three years as part of a broad deal that allows the Alphabet Inc. unit to feature Times content on some of its platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The deal includes the Times' participation in Google News Showcase, a product that pays publishers to feature their content on Google News and some other Google platforms, according to the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

ALSO READ
Google, Meta executives push back against Canada online news bill

The Times in February announced an expansion of its agreement with Google that included content distribution and subscriptions.

Google and the Times did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / mass media

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.