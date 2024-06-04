GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

New York set to restrict social media algorithms for teens: Report

New York is planning to prohibit social media companies from using algorithms to control content for youth

Published - June 04, 2024 04:07 pm IST

Reuters
New York is planning to prohibit social media companies from using algorithms to control content to youth.

New York is planning to prohibit social media companies from using algorithms to control content to youth. | Photo Credit: Reuters

New York is planning to prohibit social media companies from using algorithms to control content to youth without parental consent under a tentative agreement reached by state lawmakers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Social media platforms have in recent years come under scrutiny for its addictive nature and impact on the youth.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in February that his administration has filed a lawsuit against social media companies including Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram for fueling mental health crisis among the youth.

The legislation is aimed at preventing social media companies from serving automated feeds to minors, the report said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The bill, which is still being finalized but expected to be voted on this week, would also prohibit platforms from sending minors notifications during overnight hours without parental consent, the WSJ said.

In March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that bans children aged under 14 from social media platforms and requires 14- and 15-year-olds to get parental consent, a measure supporters say will protect them from online risks to their mental health.

Utah became the first U.S. state to adopt laws regulating children's access to social media, in March last year, followed by others including Arkansas, Louisiana, Ohio and Texas.

Shares of Meta and Snap were down about 1% in extended trading.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.