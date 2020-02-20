New Twitter tool will connect fresh tweet to old post faster

Technology

The feature called ‘Continued Thread’ that makes it easier to connect an in-progress tweet to an earlier post.

Twitter has announced a new feature that will help users dig through their tweets faster to update an older post with an update.

Compose your tweet and then pull down to view older tweets.

Select the tweet that needs to be added to the one in-progress. Your tweets are now connected.

You will just have to pull down to see earlier tweets and tap the “continue thread” or ellipsis button to find an older tweet to reply to.

Essentially, this is a new way to create topic threads and tweetstorms.

The micro-blogging platform has in the past allowed users to connect multiple tweets together while composing them but the new feature makes it faster to connect a new tweet to an old post.

Twitter has also acquired California-based Chroma Labs that develops tools for short-form video and photo creation.

It will help users fill in stylish layout templates and frames for posting collages and more.

