GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New iOS bug causes Apple iPhone to crash if a certain sequence of characters are typed

The issue is only restricted to typing in Spotlight Search from your home screen or on the App Library search bar

Updated - August 22, 2024 10:37 am IST

Published - August 22, 2024 10:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: A researcher found a bug in iOS that could lead the iPhone to crash when certain characters were typed in a sequence.

FILE PHOTO: A researcher found a bug in iOS that could lead the iPhone to crash when certain characters were typed in a sequence. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A security researcher recently found that there was a bug in iOS that could lead the iPhone to crash when certain characters were typed in a sequence. If users typed “”::” followed by any fourth character into Spotlight Search or App Library could either the phone to either freeze or reboot. 

While this wasn’t found to be a security issue, the bug can be triggered by any user manually typing the characters. 

9to5mac tested this on multiple iPhone variants and iOS versions and found that on iOS 17, if users typed the sequence out, the home screen interface crashed and restarted. While on iOS 18 and 18.1, Spotlight Search froze just briefly but didn’t crash.

Apple abused position in apps market, finds antitrust probe

The issue is only restricted to typing in Spotlight Search from your home screen or on the App Library search bar. 

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple hasn’t responded to the discovery yet. 

In 2015, the hardware maker faced a similar issue called the “Effective Power” bug which caused the Messages app to crash and the devices to reboot after receiving a specific message. But the problem was much bigger because you could be sent the message multiple times and crash your phone on repeat.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.