As 2021 kicks off, the gaming intensifes...

This new decade, we observe supply chains getting back on track; so, we look forward to the new year with fantastic games on the horizon, igniting fresh hope for gamers

Given the state of the world today, it would be safe to assume most of us will be looking forward to the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. If it were not for the pandemic, 2020 would have been a year of blockbuster releases — from the next-generation of consoles, to the year we finally got Cyberpunk 2077. We all know how that turned out, with many a good game panic-pushed to this year.

While critical shortages in the supply chain left India without the Playstation 5, this year will be all about getting back in form, with some decent game releases and hopefully more stock for everyone — even for those PC gamers waiting for graphic cards.

Playstation 5

Mark your calenders: in less than a month from when you are reading this. The PlayStation 5 is scheduled to be available in India on February 2, with pre-orders open on January 12. Given the way pre-orders have been going thus far, you can bet that the scalper bots will be out en masse.

It would be worthwhile to mention that the Xbox Series X has had a healthy jump on the PlayStation in India. However, there are a large number of potential buyers heavily rooted into Sony’s ecosystem waiting for the next generation — though there is another camp of players happy enough with their Playstation 4 Pro’s until Sony can make a smaller PS5, one that does not dwarf everything on their home theatre setup.

Will Intel fight back?

Apple has blown everyone away with their powerful new M1 silicon in their new line of Macs. AMD has finally overtaken Intel on the gaming front. On the graphic card front, NVIDIA and AMD have both got excellent offerings in the market, and despite shortages, they have still got gamers clambering for one.

Oddly, everything seems to be silent from Intel — but rumour has it they have both a new GPU and CPU in the works to switch up the competition. We are keen to see what they have up their sleeves.

Ready, set, play

Resident Evil Village

Capcom’s flagship horror-survival series, Resident Evil, has been on a roll, with two successful remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, complete with the trademark virus-fuelled zombies. Resident Evil 8 Village has been teased in several reveals. Continuing off from the last game, protagonist Ethan Winters comes in contact with Chris Redfield, and the two embark on a harrowing mission to a desolate settlement in eastern Europe.

Screenshot from Resident Evil: Village | Photo Credit: Capcom

Hitman 3

The third installment in the episodic Hitman World of Assassination series is almost upon us. A chance to visit exotic locales in this stealth-based murder simulator will be available on January 20; a chance to travel in richly-designed cities including Berlin, Dubai, and Dartmoor as the enigmatic and skilful Agent 47.

Far Cry 6

Star Wars fans love actor Giancarlo Esposito as the baddie Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian. In 2021, you will see him as the even bigger baddie of Far Cry 6, a game that has been known for its excellent villains. The latest game takes you to an island in the Caribbean, known as Yara, where Esposito plays a ruthless dictator. You play as a modern-day guerrilla soldier who fights to free Yara of this despot, using ruthless tactics and top-range weaponry.

Screenshot from Far Cry 6 | Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Horizon: Forbidden West

Look forward to the return of Aloy, hero of Horizon Zero Dawn, as the saga continues in Forbidden West, to discover more of the fascinating world inhabited by giant robotic dinosaurs and mysterious tribes that dot the land. While there is no official release date, we should be seeing Forbidden West this year.

Hogwarts Legacy

This year will be the year for Potterheads worldwide, as Hogwarts Legacy, the latest game in the Harry Potter universe is scheduled for release.

Screenshot from Hogwarts: Legacy | Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Set in the 1800s,you are to carve your own path as a student of the famous wizarding school, as you balance school responsibilities, taming magical beasts, and casting spells while exploring the much-loved locations from the books in a faithfully created open world.

Call us spellbound as we await this release.

The writer is a tech and gaming enthusiast who hopes to one day finish his sci-fi novel