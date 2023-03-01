A new chip for mobiles to block unwanted signals

March 01, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST

MIT researchers have created a new chip for mobile devices that blocks unwanted signals which cause interference, slow device performance, and drain batteries.

Today, several people are using mobile phones for multiple tasks like video chatting with friends or posting photos on social media. The radio frequency signals being sent and received by all these devices could cause interference, which slows device performance and drains batteries, according to a research release by MIT on February 21.

However, making devices that can efficiently block such unwanted signals is a challenge, as 5G networks become more universal and future generations of wireless communication systems are developed, the release highlighted.

Conventional techniques use several filters to block a range of signals, but these filters are bulky, expensive, and drive up production costs.

Researchers claim that the new chip at the receiver’s end could address this problem by knocking out the unnecessary signals without hurting the device’s performance.

The receiver chip blocked even high-power unwanted signals without introducing more noise, or inaccuracies, into the signal processing operations.

Researchers estimated that it performed around 40 times better than other wideband receivers at blocking a special type of interference, and does not require any additional hardware or circuitry, making it easier to manufacture at scale.

The researchers developed this chip using mixer-first architecture. This means that when a radio frequency signal is received by the device, it is converted to a lower-frequency signal before being passed on to the analogue-to-digital converter to extract the digital bits that it is carrying.

This approach enables the radio to cover a wide frequency range while filtering out the interference located close to the operation frequency, according to the research release.