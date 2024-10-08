New Apple Intelligence features to come on October 28 with iOS 18.1 update: Report

Apple will reportedly be launching more Apple Intelligence features with the iOS 18.1 update on eligible iPhones, iPads and Macs on October 28. Mark Gurman revealed the news in his Power On newsletter, saying that while the release was initially set for mid-October, it was later pushed to ensure the update was completely bug-free.

The update will include features like AI-powered notification summaries and changes to Apple’s voice assistant Siri. The voice assistant should better understand the speaker, while other updates include writing tools, the clean-up photo editing tool, memory creation in photos and a glowing graphic when Siri is called upon.

There are still more AI features to come, like the ChatGPT-powered Siri, Genmoji, and Visual Intelligence, which will mostly be a part of the iOS 19 update. This will likely be happening in December.

But Apple Intelligence will be rolled out completely when Siri is able to carry out tasks for users across apps, as well as gain the context of you as a user.

These features are not expected to come out until March next year.