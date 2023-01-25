ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix to end password sharing: report

January 25, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters admitted that the decision to end password sharing might not be popular but said that people will have to pay for Netflix over time

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of the Netflix logo on a TV remote controller | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The more than hundred million people who share Netflix passwords to access the streaming giant’s entertainment offerings will slowly be forced to pay for their own accounts, confirmed Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters in a Bloomberg interview on January 22.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business, and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Mr. Peters said that the company was taking a “graduated approach” so that most of those who watch Netflix for free will have to pay for it. He acknowledged that the decision would not be “universally popular” and admitted that it would upset some customers.

ALSO READ
Today’s Cache | Netflix’s problem is not password sharing 

However, the co-CEO added that he was confident of winning back most password-borrowers by releasing popular and quality content on the platform every week. He cited examples such as the TV show Wednesdayand the movie Glass Onion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He further expressed faith in Neflix’s “basic with ads” tier to draw in more price-sensitive customers.

When asked about ad-supported free television, co-CEO Ted Sarandos warned people not to expect an update this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US