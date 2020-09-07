Netflix, Prime, Hotstar have signed a self-regulation code

07 September 2020 17:51 IST

It will provide consumers a clear, transparent and structured platform to report their grievances. They can escalate any issue that violates OCCPs’ prescribed guidelines.

Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime, Netflix and 12 others video-streaming platforms have signed a self-regulation code that will allow consumers to report policy violations on content they view.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) released a Universal Self-Regulation Code for Online Curated Content Providers (OCCPs) in India. The Code has been adopted by 15 leading OCCPs that include Zee5, Viacom 18, Disney Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, MX Player, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, Alt Balaji, Arre, HoiChoi, Hungama, Shemaroo, Discovery Plus, Flickstree.

The code includes a framework for age classification and content descriptions for titles as well as access control tools.

“With the Framework for Age Classification, Content Descriptions and parental controls in combination with a grievance redressal system, we’ve made it easier for consumers to make the right viewing decisions for themselves and their families,” said Tarun Katial, Chair, Digital Entertainment Committee, IAMAI.

Each OCCP will have to set-up a Consumer Complaints Department as well as advisory panel to deal with complaints, appeals and escalations. The advisory panel will have a minimum of three members, including two senior executives from respective OCCP and an independent external advisor.

The Code is effective from 15 August 2020, and allows OCCPs to comply with all the guidelines.