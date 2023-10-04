Netflix plans to charge users more after Hollywood actors strike ends: Report

October 04, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

Netflix plans to charge users more for an ad-free viewing experience on its platform after the ongoing Hollywood actor strikes come to an end, reported the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

The price hikes will start in the U.S. and Canada and will apply to several other markets, though the specifics have not yet been confirmed. Netflix also raised its prices last year.

Streaming giants are under increased scrutiny as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and SAG-AFTRA organisations, representing writers and actors respectively, went on strike.

Striking members pointed to how the creators behind award-winning shows and films saw little in terms of compensation and continued to struggle due to the cost-of-living crisis. The WGA strike ended just days earlier.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan in August had also remarked on how streaming giants were increasing their subscription prices while writers, producers, and showrunners were making less money than before.

For U.S. residents, the Netflix ‘Standard with ads’ plan costs $6.99 per month, while the standard plan costs $15.49 per month and the premium plan costs $19.99 per month. To crack down on password sharing, Netflix has introduced the option of adding extra member slots for $7.99 per person each month. Netflix is also phasing out its basic plan in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Netflix plans in India can cost from ₹149 to ₹649 every month.

A research firm reported that Netflix sign-ups remained high over the summer in spite of the company clamping down on users who share passwords, indicating that new users are choosing to pay for their own account rather than leaving the service entirely.

