Netflix launches ‘Profile transfer’ feature

Streaming company Netflix has launched a ‘Profile Transfer’ feature on Monday that will allow a member of an existing account to start their own new account without having to re-create their profile.

“People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same, “ Timi Kosztin, Product Manager, Product Innovation, Netflix said in a blog post on Monday.

The personalised recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings of the users will be retained when they start their own membership.

Netflix has already started to roll out the feature to all members around the world from Monday. Users will be notified by email as soon as the feature becomes available on their accounts.

Users can go to the “Transfer Profile” option that they can find while hovering over their profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage and then follow the instructions.

They can also turn off Profile Transfer in the account settings at any time.

The recent initiative comes at a time when the video streamer is trying to restrict account and password sharing and looking to monetise it.

Netflix has been struggling with a significant drop in its subscriber base.

It lost around 1 million subscribers in the June-ending quarter this year, the largest quarterly loss in the company’s history.

The company estimated that over 100 million households are freeloading into Netflix through password sharing.

The new feature can enable the freeloaders who use a friend or family member’s account to access Netflix, instead, pay for their own subscription now, as the streamer cracks down on account sharing.