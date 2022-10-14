Netflix introduces ad-supported tier in 12 countries, minus India

A file photo of the Netflix logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Streaming giant Netflix announced Thursday it is launching an ad-supported subscription tier from November, according to a company post.

The plan, called ‘Basic with Ads’, is set to be launched on November 3. It costs $6.99 per month in the U.S. According to the company post, each ad will be between 15 and 30 seconds. They will play before and during movies or shows.

‘Basic with Ads’ will be available to Netflix subscribers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the U.S.

India was not included in the initial list of countries, which will get the new tier.

Viewers who subscribe to the ‘Basic with Ads’ plan can expect to see video quality up to 720p/HD, about four to five minutes of ads every hour, and a smaller selection of movies and shows which Netflix hopes to fix soon. These subscribers cannot download media.

“Basic with Ads also represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers — the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don’t watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution ads experience,” said Netflix.

Netflix also confirmed advertisers would be able to stop their ads from airing alongside media content that is violent or explicit, based on their preference.

The streaming giant noted it took six months from the announcement of the ad-supported tier to its official launch. Netflix praised its team and an “extraordinary partnership” with Microsoft for the effort.

Netflix rival Disney recently introduced an ad-supported tier for Disney+ costing $7.99 per month - a dollar more than Netflix. This will launch in December.

Apple, though with a far smaller slice of the streaming market share, was also reportedly looking to sell video ad space.