Netflix’s app installs grow over 200% after StreamFest in India

While the StreamFest event boosted Netflix’s installs in India, it remains to be seen if the marketing effort will convert free users to subscribers.

Netflix witnessed a 200% growth in first-time app downloads globally compared with the previous week after the company hosted a free trial period last weekend.

Netflix’s StreamFest refers to the free trial offered by the company for two days on December 5 and 6, to push account registrations and app installs.

First-time installs rose to nearly 1.6 million the week before the StreamFest in anticipation of the free trial, from about half a million the week prior, according to app intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

In the first six days of December, the app saw nearly 9 million installs globally on both Google Play and App Store, which is more than half of what it witnessed in November.

The marketing move helped supercharge the video-streaming service this month, especially on mobile devices, Sensor Tower stated.

While the StreamFest event boosted Netflix’s installs in India, it remains to be seen if the marketing effort will convert free users to subscribers, the firm noted.

The app has seen more than 59 million installs in India to date, making it clear that the California-based company aims to capture audience in the country as adoption of the app by first-time users slows in other key markets.