Technology

Nearly 2,800 Odisha villages to get 4G connectivity

A total of 2,792 villages will be brought under the 4G network of the country as part of the Centre’s digital inclusion policy. A file of a migrant worker Ramesh from Odisha talking with his family member through a video call at a shelter home in Khammam during the lockdown. | Photo Credit: G. N. Rao
PTI Bhubaneswar July 31, 2022 13:35 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 13:35 IST

Nearly 2,800 villages in Odisha will soon get 4G mobile connectivity, an official said on Sunday.

A total of 2,792 villages will be brought under the 4G network of the country as part of the Centre’s digital inclusion policy. Of these, the highest number of 465 villages are in the Kandhamal district, he said.

The approval for it was given by the Union Cabinet on July 27, the official said.

The Centre has earmarked ₹26,316 crore to provide 4G mobile services in 24,680 villages in remote and difficult terrains of the country.

The project will be executed by BSNL and will be funded through the Universal Service Obligation Fund. The project cost includes capital expenditure and five years of operational expenses.

This project will promote the delivery of various e-governance services, banking services, telemedicine and tele-education, among others, through mobile broadband and generate employment in rural areas, a statement said.

Besides Kandhamal, 270 villages in Koraput, 238 villages in Gajapati, 203 villages each in Kalahandi and Rayagada, 196 villages in Sundargarh, 194 villages in Ganjam and 165 villages in Mayurbhanj will also get 4G services.

