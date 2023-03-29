ADVERTISEMENT

NCLAT upholds penalty on Google; sets aside certain directions issued by CCI

March 29, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

The NCLAT upheld the ₹1,337 crore fine imposed on Google, and set aside certain directions issued by the CCI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Wednesday upheld the ₹1337 crore fine imposed on Google by the CCI | Photo Credit: Reuters

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday upheld the ₹1,337 crore fine imposed on Google by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). While holding that the CCI investigation did not violate principles of natural justice, the tribunal set aside certain directions issued by the CCI.

The court quashed the directions relating to the non-monetary directives that would have forced the tech giant to allow uninstalling of Google’s pre-installed apps on Android devices.

The Tribunal also set aside directives that would have forced the company to allow developers of app stores to distribute their app store through Google Play Store.

ALSO READ
Explained | CCI’s ₹1,300 crore fine on Google and how that will change Android smartphones

Additionally, the Tribunal also set aside orders directing Google to allow app developers to distribute apps through side-loading, and not deny access to its play services Application Programming Interface (APIs) to disadvantage Original Equipment Manufacturers, app developers, and its existing or potential competitors.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The competition regulator had, on October 20, 2022, fined Google for its anti-competitive practices and abusive conduct in the Android mobile device ecosystem. The CCI while imposing a penalty of ₹1,337 crores had issued ten non-monetary directions against the tech giant.

In December, Google filed an appeal before the NCLAT, which declined to give the company an interim stay against the CCI ruling and agreed to admit the appeal on pre-deposit of 10% of the overall fine.

ALSO READ
NCLAT directs Google to pay 10% of ₹1,337.76 crore penalty; admits appeal for hearing

The tech giant then approached the Supreme Court, which also declined to interfere with the NCLAT, and directed the Appellate Tribunal to take up a final hearing on Google’s appeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US