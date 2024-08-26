GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nasscom appoints SAP Labs India MD Sindhu Gangadharan as chairperson

Gangadharan was also the first woman to lead SAP Labs India and will still continue to hold her position as the Head of Customer Innovation Services there

Published - August 26, 2024 03:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: IT industry body Nasscom has announced the appointment of Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India as its chairperson. 

FILE PHOTO: IT industry body Nasscom has announced the appointment of Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India as its chairperson.  | Photo Credit: KSL

IT industry body Nasscom has announced the appointment of Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, SAP Labs India as its chairperson. Gangadharan who was previously a vice chairperson will succeed Rajesh Nambiar who has been appointed as the nasscom President Designate.

“I am deeply honoured to assume the Office of the Chairperson at nasscom and excited to collaborate with some of the industry’s brightest minds to shape the future of India’s Techade,” Gangadharan stated.

Nasscom opposes Karnataka’s local jobs reservations bill, warns firms might relocate

Along with the President Designate, her focus will be on establishing India as one of the world’s leading tech ecosystems while driving growth in the sector. Besides, Gangadharan will also be looking to disruptive technologies like AI, India’s role as a global hub for tech talent, making favourable policies and improving our R&D capabilities.

Last week, she announced she would be stepping down as Cognizant’s India MD and chairman.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Gangadharan was also the first woman to lead SAP Labs India and will still continue to hold her position as the Head of Customer Innovation Services in the company. 

She also serves on the board of Siemens India and Titan Company Limited and is a member of the Steering Committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. 

