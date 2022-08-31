  • NASA aims to make a second attempt to launch its giant next-generation moon rocket on Saturday, September 3, five days after a pair of technical issues foiled an initial try at getting the spacecraft off the ground for the first time.
  • Artemis seeks to return astronauts to the moon’s surface as early as 2025, though many experts believe that time frame will likely slip by a few years. NASA’s initial Artemis I launch attempt on Monday ended after data showed that one of the rocket’s main-stage engines failed to reach the proper pre-launch temperature required for ignition, forcing a halt to the countdown and a postponement.
  • As a remedy for Saturday's attempt, mission managers plan to begin that engine-cooling process roughly 30 minutes earlier in the launch countdown. But a full explanation for the faulty sensor requires more data analysis by engineers.