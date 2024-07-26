NASA blows up another inflatable space station structure after exceeding the recommended safety levels 

NASA and Sierra Space blew up another space habitat, after the full-size inflatable structure exceeded NASA’s recommended safety levels by 22%.

Known as the Large Integrated Flexible Environment, or LIFE, the inflatable structure last underwent stress earlier this year. It is intended to be used as a component in the Orbital Reed Space station project which involves NASA, Blue Origin, and Sierra Space.

The structure is built from “basket-weaved Vectran fabrics” that strengthen once inflated. The structure reportedly stood over 20 feet tall and is about the size of an average family home. This was the second such test structure, called LIFE 285, and is reported to be lighter and larger than the earlier structures, allowing the model to expand and have larger windows.

During the latest stress test, the structure reached 74 PSi before bursting, which was enough to verify its scalability for 10 cubic-meter and up to 1,400 cubic meter structures, a report from The Verge said.

In the latest test, the structure failed only after exceeding NASA’s recommended X4 safety levels.

In the coming years, Sierra Space plans to test its first 500-cubic meter space station technology.