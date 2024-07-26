GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NASA blows up another inflatable space station structure after exceeding the recommended safety levels 

NASA, Sierra Space blew up another inflatable structure after it withstood more the recommended pressure  

Published - July 26, 2024 12:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
NASA and Sierra Space blew up another space habitat.

NASA and Sierra Space blew up another space habitat. | Photo Credit: AP

NASA and Sierra Space blew up another space habitat, after the full-size inflatable structure exceeded NASA’s recommended safety levels by 22%.

Known as the Large Integrated Flexible Environment, or LIFE, the inflatable structure last underwent stress earlier this year. It is intended to be used as a component in the Orbital Reed Space station project which involves NASA, Blue Origin, and Sierra Space.

The structure is built from “basket-weaved Vectran fabrics” that strengthen once inflated. The structure reportedly stood over 20 feet tall and is about the size of an average family home. This was the second such test structure, called LIFE 285, and is reported to be lighter and larger than the earlier structures, allowing the model to expand and have larger windows.

During the latest stress test, the structure reached 74 PSi before bursting, which was enough to verify its scalability for 10 cubic-meter and up to 1,400 cubic meter structures, a report from The Verge said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In the latest test, the structure failed only after exceeding NASA’s recommended X4 safety levels.

In the coming years, Sierra Space plans to test its first 500-cubic meter space station technology.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / science (general) / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.