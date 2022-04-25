Musk's Starlink inks deal with Hawaiian Airlines for in-flight internet

Reuters April 25, 2022 22:53 IST

The wireless internet is expected to be installed on select aircraft next year.

Hawaiian Airlines airplanes sit idle on the runway at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk's Starlink signed a deal with Hawaiian Airlines Inc on Monday to provide the carrier's trans-Pacific fleet with in-flight wireless internet, the airline said. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) The wireless internet is expected to be installed on select aircraft next year, Hawaiian said adding that both the companies are in the initial stages of implementing the service. Also Read Space X wants Starlink’s internet to connect planes, ships The carrier will equip its Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft, as well as an incoming fleet of Boeing 787-9s with Starlink's satellite internet connectivity service, it added. Hawaiian said it is not currently planning to deploy the service on its Boeing 717 aircraft that operate short flights between the Hawaiian Islands.



