Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use reasonable clean energy

Tesla will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when there is confirmation of reasonable clean energy usage by miners   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Tesla Inc's Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the company will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when there is confirmation of reasonable clean energy usage by miners.

"Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market," he said in a tweet ."When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions."

