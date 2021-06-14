Musk says Tesla will accept bitcoins when miners use reasonable clean energy

Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions when there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners.

Tesla Inc's Elon Musk tweeted on Sunday that the company will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when there is confirmation of reasonable clean energy usage by miners.

"Tesla only sold ~10% of holdings to confirm BTC could be liquidated easily without moving market," he said in a tweet ."When there’s confirmation of reasonable (~50%) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend, Tesla will resume allowing Bitcoin transactions."

