Musk says natively posted videos on Twitter to get more preference over external links

May 03, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

Elon Musk said that videos natively posted on Twitter will be given preference over external links. He also noted that the company is working on improving the video upload experience, and recommended that people use the 480p setting for videos that are longer than 10 minutes.

Mr. Musk claimed that posts viewed for extended time periods translate to higher reach, and this can happen by natively posting text, pictures, and videos on Twitter.

However, the Twitter chief did not mention whether the new measure was already in place, or whether it would be implemented in the future.

Mr. Musk announced earlier that news and media publishers on Twitter would be able to charge their users to read individual articles for a “higher per article price,” in his latest proposal to monetise the platform’s features.