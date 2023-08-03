HamberMenu
Musk says he will talk to Tim Cook about Apple tax

Elon Musk said he will talk to Apple CEO, Tim Cook, to see if the company’s fee on in-app purchases can be adjusted to just 30% of what X keeps to maximise what creators receive 

August 03, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Musk said that X, formerly Twitter, will also only take 10% from creators once the payout exceeds $100,000

Musk said that X, formerly Twitter, will also only take 10% from creators once the payout exceeds $100,000 | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk in a post on X said he will speak to Apple CEO, Tim Cook, to see if the iPhone manufacturer will adjust its fee from 30% of all in-app purchases to just 30% of what X keeps to maximise the share of creators.

Musk said he wants to change this so that Apple only takes a 30% commission on the portion of the payout kept by X, thereby reducing pressure in the form of cuts on creators.

Musk also said that X, formerly Twitter, will also only take 10% from creators once the payout exceeds $100,000, while not taking any cuts for the first 12 months.

Elon Musk says Twitter has lost half its advertising revenue

This is not the first time Musk has brought up the Apple tax, In November 2022, Musk called out the 30% cut levied by Apple on app store purchases while criticizing the Cupertino-based company’s move to cut ad spending on X, then Twitter. Musk had even threatened to withhold Twitter from the App Store, however, after a meeting with Tim Cook, he said it was some misunderstanding.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Apple has also been criticised by app makers like game company Epic and Spotify, who argue that Apple’s cut in App Store purchases is unfair. Apple on its end has allowed app developers to link their apps to the web to sign up for apps, allowing developers to bypass its 30% cut.

Musk meanwhile has been trying to get more creators on X. Earlier in June, he announced the platform will soon begin paying verified content creators for ads in their replies, with the first payment block of around $5 million.

