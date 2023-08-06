ADVERTISEMENT

Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

August 06, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June

Reuters

Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X. | Photo Credit: AFP

Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

"Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans," Mr. Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Musk's post.

