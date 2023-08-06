ADVERTISEMENT

Musk offers legal aid for users in trouble at work over X posts

August 06, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - San Francisco

Users, including many celebrities and others in the public eye, have occasionally found themselves in hot water with their employers over controversial things they have posted, liked, or retweeted

AFP

An aerial view shows a newly constructed X sign on the roof of the headquarters of the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in San Francisco, on July 29, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Elon Musk on August 5 said his social media company X would provide monetary legal aid to users who face blowback from their bosses over posts on the platform.

Users, including many celebrities and others in the public eye, have occasionally found themselves in hot water with their employers over controversial things they have posted, liked, or retweeted on the platform, which was formerly known as Twitter.

"If you were unfairly treated by your employer due to posting or liking something on this platform, we will fund your legal bill," he wrote on the site.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
The problem with X? Meta, Microsoft, hundreds more own trademarks to new Twitter name

"No limit. Please let us know."

Mr. Musk gave no details on how users could claim their money.

Since the tycoon bought the social media platform for $44 billion last October, its advertising business has collapsed, in part because of its looser approach to blocking hate speech, and the return of previously banned far-right accounts.

Mr. Musk has repeatedly cited a desire for free speech as motivating his changes, and lashed out at what he sees as the threat posed to free expression by changing cultural sensitivities.

According to nonprofit organisation the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), hate speech has flourished at the platform.

X has disputed the findings and is suing the CCDH.

In December, Mr. Musk reinstated former U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter account, although Trump has yet to return to the platform.

The ex-President was banned from Twitter in early 2021 for his role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a group of his supporters seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

X recently reinstated rapper and designer Kanye West around eight months after his account was suspended, according to media reports.

Last fall, Mr. West, who now goes professionally by Ye, posted an image that appeared to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David, and Mr. Musk suspended the artist from the platform.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US