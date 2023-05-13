ADVERTISEMENT

Musk names Linda Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO

May 13, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

Linda Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, will be taking over as the new CEO of Twitter, while Elon Musk will transition to the role of chief technology officer

The Hindu Bureau

Elon Musk named Linda Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal as the new CEO of Twitter. | Photo Credit: AP

Linda Yaccarino, the former head of advertising at NBCUniversal, will be taking over as Twitter CEO.

While Yaccarino will be taking over business operations, working on transforming the micro-blogging platform into X, the everything app, Musk will be focusing on product design and new technology, the former CEO of Twitter shared in a tweet.

Yaccarino will be among the rare example of a woman heading a major tech firm, after rising steadily through the ranks of some of America’s biggest media companies. She will face the challenge of running a business that has struggled to be profitable while facing scrutiny over its management of hate speech and misinformation.

Musk’s selection of the new CEO for Twitter may free the billionaire from a major distraction and allow him to focus more on Tesla Inc. analysts said.

Tesla shares, which have gained 40% this year, reversed course to trade down nearly 2% as broader markets fell. The stock had its worst year in 2022, losing 65%, amid Musk’s on-again, off-again offer for Twitter.

Ever since Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal, Tesla investors have been worried that he may not be able to pay full attention to the company, which is in a price war with upstarts and legacy automakers.

(With Reuters inputs)

