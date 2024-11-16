 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Musk expands lawsuit against OpenAI, adding Microsoft and antitrust claims

Musk has a long-simmering opposition to OpenAI, a startup he co-founded and that has since become the face of generative AI through billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft

Updated - November 16, 2024 10:21 am IST

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk expanded his lawsuit against OpenAI, adding other claims and Microsoft as a defendant.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk expanded his lawsuit against OpenAI, adding other claims and Microsoft as a defendant. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk expanded his lawsuit against ChatGPT maker OpenAI, adding federal antitrust and other claims and adding OpenAI's largest financial backer Microsoft as a defendant.

Musk’s amended lawsuit, filed on Thursday night in federal court in Oakland, California, said Microsoft and OpenAI illegally sought to monopolize the market for generative artificial intelligence and sideline competitors.

Like Musk's original August complaint, it accused OpenAI and its chief executive, Samuel Altman, of violating contract provisions by putting profits ahead of the public good in the push to advance AI.

“Never before has a corporation gone from tax-exempt charity to a $157 billion for-profit, market-paralyzing gorgon — and in just eight years,” the complaint said. It seeks to void OpenAI's license with Microsoft and force them to divest “ill-gotten” gains.

OpenAI in a statement said the latest lawsuit "is even more baseless and overreaching than the previous ones." Microsoft declined to comment.

Donald Trump names Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

"Microsoft’s anticompetitive practices have escalated," Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff said in a statement. "Sunlight is the best disinfectant."

Musk has a long-simmering opposition to OpenAI, a startup he co-founded and that has since become the face of generative AI through billions of dollars in funding from Microsoft.

Musk has gained new prominence as a key force in U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration. Trump named Musk to a new role designed to cut government waste, after he donated millions of dollars to Trump's Republican campaign.

The expanded lawsuit said OpenAI and Microsoft violated antitrust law by conditioning investment opportunities on agreements not to deal with the companies’ rivals. It said the companies' exclusive licensing agreement amounted to a merger lacking regulatory approvals.

In a court filing last month, OpenAI accused Musk of pursuing the lawsuit as part of an “increasingly blusterous campaign to harass OpenAI for his own competitive advantage.”

Published - November 16, 2024 09:55 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence / emerging technologies / science and technology

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.