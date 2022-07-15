Technology

MSI releases HX series gaming laptop in India 

Nabeel AhmedJuly 15, 2022 15:43 IST
The MSI premium laptops come with a built-in mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches, a QHD 240Hz OLED display, and NVIDIA GeZForce RTX 3070, and will be available with Intel Core i7 processors and above. 

According to MSI, the gaming laptop lineup features a 100% increase in CPU performance making use of Intel’s HX processors. 

The gaming laptop series starts at a price point of ₹ 2,79,990 for the Raider GE67 HX 12UGS and goes up to ₹ 5,26,990 for the Titan GT77 12UHS laptop. The top-of-the-line laptop is being quoted as a “Desktop Replacement” by the company and will come equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor. 

