MS, Eros partner to deliver streaming content in low Internet bandwidth areas in India

Consumers can securely download content to their mobile devices without internet connectivity.

Microsoft is collaborating with Eros Now, a streaming entertainment service provider, to deliver content to customers in low-bandwidth internet connectivity areas in parts of India.

“By helping customers in low bandwidth locations across India access the content of their choice, we can expand retail distribution opportunities, help media partners connect with more customers, and help customers connect with stories and content they love," said Ravi Krishnaswamy, VP, Azure Global Industry at Microsoft.

Successful pilot enables consumers in low connectivity areas to browse and download Eros Now media content. The month-long pilot programme tested the system from cloud to end consumer.

In this pilot, Eros Now uploaded content to a central content repository, built on Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft claims that this can quickly distribute large volumes of data to hubs. Consumers can then connect to these hubs and securely download content to their mobile devices without internet connectivity.

Consumers can pay for the services using different payment modes. Microsoft plans to expand the test to other content streaming service providers soon.

The association with Microsoft enables Eros Now to lead the space of content streaming by tapping the underserved potential customer base in low bandwidth areas, said Ali Hussein, CEO of Eros Now.