Motorola announced it is launching the razr 50 Ultra foldable phone on July 4 in India through Amazon.in, Motorola.in, and other retailers.

The new foldable will feature Google’s generative AI offering Gemini, so that users can carry out AI tasks on their device. Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile platform, Motorola has said the device will also be able to handle additional AI tasks, such as image generation through moto ai, and working with multi-modal models.

The device comes with a 6.9-inch pOLED display and a 165Hz refresh rate.

For physical protection, the razr 50 Ultra has a Gorilla Glass Victus external display and IPX8-rated underwater protection. Several tasks, such as activating the video mode or turning on the flashlight, have been given device shortcuts to save time and effort.

Through Google Photos integration, the smartphone will offer Magic Eraser, Magic Editor, and photo un-blurring features.

Entertainment lovers will be able to enjoy Dolby Atmos sound with Spatial Audio, while those with supported Bluetooth devices can access Snapdragon Sound.

The new smartphone comes with moto buds+ in the box. The audio is enhanced by Bose’s Sound.

The Motorola razr 50 Ultra is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, with the company claiming that the battery can be charged for a full day in just about 12 minutes through the TurboPower feature. Wireless charging is also an option.

The Motorola razr 50 Ultra comes in the Midnight Blue, Spring Green, and Pantone Peach Fuzz colours, per the Motorola India website.

