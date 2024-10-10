Foldable smartphones largely come in two varieties: a foldable device that opens up to give the user an immersive, mini-tablet experience, or a foldable phone that doubles up to become a smaller, pocket-friendly gadget that calls back to the era of “flip” phones.

However, unlike the low-budget flip phones of our past, the Motorola Razr 50 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are both premium foldables that can help you keep track of your notifications without even opening the phone, apart from providing novel ways of capturing photographs and videos.

But how exactly do these two foldable flip phones differ? Let’s take a look.

Motorola Razr 50 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Weight 188 g 187 grams Main Screen 6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display (2640 x 1080) 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with FHD+ resolution (2640 x 1080) Mini Screen 3.63-inch pOLED display (1056 x 1066) 3.4 inches with Super AMOLED panel (720 x 748) Storage 8/256 GB 12/256 GB Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300X Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Motorola Razr 50 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Battery 4,200 mAh 4,000 mAh Camera 50MP primary sensor with (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens + 32MP front camera 50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP front camera OS Android 14 Samsung One UI, built on Android 14 Endurance IPX8 IP48 Price ₹64,999 ₹1,09,999

