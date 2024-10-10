ADVERTISEMENT

Motorola Razr 50 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Foldable phone prices, specs, features, compared

Published - October 10, 2024 11:25 am IST

The Motorola Razr 50 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are both premium segment foldable smartphones that stand out thanks to their portability

The Hindu Bureau

Motorola Razr 50, pictured on the left, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Images sourced from Motorola and Samsung; compiled on Canva by The Hindu

Foldable smartphones largely come in two varieties: a foldable device that opens up to give the user an immersive, mini-tablet experience, or a foldable phone that doubles up to become a smaller, pocket-friendly gadget that calls back to the era of “flip” phones.

However, unlike the low-budget flip phones of our past, the Motorola Razr 50 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are both premium foldables that can help you keep track of your notifications without even opening the phone, apart from providing novel ways of capturing photographs and videos.

But how exactly do these two foldable flip phones differ? Let’s take a look.

Motorola Razr 50 Review | A phone that makes a statement
Motorola Razr 50Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Weight188 g187 grams
Main Screen6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display (2640 x 1080)6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with FHD+ resolution (2640 x 1080)
Mini Screen3.63-inch pOLED display (1056 x 1066)3.4 inches with Super AMOLED panel (720 x 748)
Storage8/256 GB12/256 GB
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300XSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Review | Balances novelty with performance and features
Motorola Razr 50Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Battery4,200 mAh 4,000 mAh
Camera50MP primary sensor with (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens + 32MP front camera50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP front camera
OSAndroid 14Samsung One UI, built on Android 14
EnduranceIPX8IP48
Price₹64,999₹1,09,999
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US