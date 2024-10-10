GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Motorola Razr 50 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6: Foldable phone prices, specs, features, compared

The Motorola Razr 50 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are both premium segment foldable smartphones that stand out thanks to their portability

Published - October 10, 2024 11:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Motorola Razr 50, pictured on the left, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, pictured on the right

Motorola Razr 50, pictured on the left, and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, pictured on the right | Photo Credit: Images sourced from Motorola and Samsung; compiled on Canva by The Hindu

Foldable smartphones largely come in two varieties: a foldable device that opens up to give the user an immersive, mini-tablet experience, or a foldable phone that doubles up to become a smaller, pocket-friendly gadget that calls back to the era of “flip” phones.

However, unlike the low-budget flip phones of our past, the Motorola Razr 50 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 are both premium foldables that can help you keep track of your notifications without even opening the phone, apart from providing novel ways of capturing photographs and videos.

But how exactly do these two foldable flip phones differ? Let’s take a look.

Motorola Razr 50 Review | A phone that makes a statement
Motorola Razr 50Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Weight188 g187 grams
Main Screen6.9-inch FHD+ pOLED display (2640 x 1080)6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with FHD+ resolution (2640 x 1080)
Mini Screen3.63-inch pOLED display (1056 x 1066)3.4 inches with Super AMOLED panel (720 x 748)
Storage8/256 GB12/256 GB
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300XSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Review | Balances novelty with performance and features
Motorola Razr 50Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6
Battery4,200 mAh 4,000 mAh
Camera50MP primary sensor with (OIS) + 13MP ultra-wide/macro lens + 32MP front camera50MP + 12MP ultra-wide + 10MP front camera
OSAndroid 14Samsung One UI, built on Android 14
EnduranceIPX8IP48
Price₹64,999₹1,09,999

Published - October 10, 2024 11:25 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / gadgets (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.