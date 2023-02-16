February 16, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

Motorola, unlike other companies focussing on mid-range phones, recently launched a budget/pocket-friendly phone under its e series, going by the name Moto e13. The launch of the Moto e13 hits us with nostalgia, as we remember using Moto e3 power long back, and surprisingly it is functional to date. So, let’s find out more about the latest Moto e13 in this review.

In the Box

The phone unit, Type-A to Type-C charging cable, an adapter, SIM ejector pin, a plastic case and documentation.

Design

The new Moto e13 sports a very basic, static body design, and the variant which we got to review came with cosmic black colour. The body of the phone is carved out of plastic which is lightweight, allowing you to use the phone comfortably. The phone holds a tall screen look with a considerable amount of bezels. Also, at the front, the company has used a water drop notch to incorporate the selfie camera sensor. The rear side of the phone holds a rectangular frame consisting of a rear camera sensor and an LED flash.

The branding of the phone can be seen on the rear side as well, placed in the centre. On the right side of the phone lies the power button and the volume rockers, whereas on the left side lies the SIM tray with a dedicated microSD card. The top side of the phone sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, and at the bottom lies a USB Type-C port and speaker grille. The phone comes with IP52 certification, safeguarding the phone against water splashes.

Display

Moto e13 comes with a 6.5-inches IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, offering widescreen space. It has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The colours produced on the screen, considering the price of the phone, are very good. The screen visibility is quite good as well, and when increased to its maximum capacity, you can view the screen under bright sunlight.

OS

The latest Moto e13 is running on Android 13 (Go edition). The UI interface is very similar to the Motorola phones, which we liked and is easy to use.

Processor

Moto e13 is running on a UNISOC T606 processor with octa cores where two cores are clocked at 1.6GHz Cortex-A75, and six cores are clocked at 1.6GHz Cortex-A55. For handling the graphics requirement, the phone is using Mali-G57 MP1 GPU. The phone does a decent job handling tasks, and is one of the fastest in the budget range. The processor is supported by 4GB of RAM, which enhances the performance of the phone. For storage purposes, there is 64GB ROM and is expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card.

We feel, under the budget range, the new Moto e13 is one of the best options as it is able to drive your tasks, normal gaming and other processes comfortably.

Camera

The new Moto e13 sports a 13MP rear sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and PDAF. The rear camera does a decent job capturing details while maintaining ample amount of colour balance. For a budget range, the detailing of the rear sensor is quite good, and also it delivers decent images at night. There are various shooting modes available, like Portrait, Panorama, Pro Mode, Night Vision, etc. For selfies, there is a 5MP lens with an aperture of f/2.2. The selfies captured had good details and maintained a nice colour balance.

Battery

The company has provided 5000mAh battery power in the new Moto e13. The phone is capable of lasting a day comfortably with enough battery power left. For charging, there is a 10W charging cable which takes around 1:30 - 2:00 hours to completely charge the phone.

Verdict

Considering the non-seriousness of major smartphone companies in the budget/entry segment, it is quite a strategic move from Motorola to launch the Moto e13. Under its price range, Moto e13 clicks in every segment making it one of the favourites and easy on the pocket. The Moto e13 sells at ₹6,999 for the 2GB/64GB variant.

Specifications

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T606 chipset with up to 4GB RAM

OS: Android 13 (Go Edition)

Battery: 5,000mAh battery, 10W charger

Cameras: 13MP rear, 5MP selfie lens