Most anticipated video games of 2024

December 19, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

As 2023 winds down, the gaming community is abuzz with anticipation for the most awaited releases of 2024. From iconic franchises to innovative additions, the upcoming year promises a diverse array of gaming experiences.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

“Mario vs. Donkey Kong” is a nostalgic remake of the original title that graced screens nearly two decades ago. The game may come with updated graphics and a co-op mode to allow multiple players to immerse themselves in the classic tale of Mario’s pursuit to recover stolen Mini Marios.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Rocksteady Studios’ upcoming game, “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” is poised for release after staying on the backburner for several years. As the newest instalment in the Batman: Arkham franchise, the game introduces Suicide Squad members – Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark.

Offering both solo and co-op gameplay options, the narrative unfolds in Metropolis, where Amanda Waller dispatches the team on a mission to eliminate the Justice League. With promising teaser trailers showcasing a compelling storyline and exhilarating gameplay, this title is expected to be another standout in the renowned series.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Tekken 8

Bandai Namco is set to launch “Tekken 8” next year. The game could feature intense fighter gameplay centred around the Mishima family feud. In this latest chapter, players witness Jin Kazama confronting his father, Kazuya, in a bid to thwart his world takeover. Classic characters like Nina, Steve Fox, and Hwoarang make a return, ensuring that “Tekken 8” upholds the series’ reputation as a premier fighter game.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

The Final Fantasy saga continues with “Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth,” a sequel to the well-received “Final Fantasy VII: Remake” from 2020. Picking up where its predecessor left off, the game follows Cloud Strife and his companions in their pursuit of Sephiroth.

Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft’s collaboration with Massive Entertainment yields “Star Wars Outlaws,” a standalone addition to the Star Wars universe. The game will let players step into the shoes of Kat Vess, an outlaw embarking on a galactic journey with her companions, Nix and ND-5. With an original storyline, intense shooter action, and epic ship sequences, “Star Wars Outlaws” could well distinguish itself from among the vast array of recent Star Wars instalments.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

The Yakuza franchise continues its narrative with “Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.” Set for release after the recent launch of “Like A Dragon Gaiden,” this instalment features the return of Ichiban Kasuga alongside veteran character Kazuya Kiryu. The story unfolds across Japan and Hawaii, introducing new settings for players accustomed to the Tokyo-centric backdrop of previous Yakuza games. “Infinite Wealth” adheres to the franchise’s roots as a turn-based RPG with a drama-filled storyline, promising fans another immersive instalment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.