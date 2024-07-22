ADVERTISEMENT

More U.S. flights cancelled in wake of Microsoft-CrowdStrike global cyber outage

Published - July 22, 2024 08:13 am IST - NEW YORK

More than 1,200 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the U.S. on Sunday, led by cancellations in top carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines

Reuters

The Microsoft outage caused ‘blue screens of death’ to appear on devices world over [File] | Photo Credit: Carolyn Kaster

More than 1,200 flights have been canceled within, into or out of the U.S. on Sunday, led by cancellations in top carriers Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, according to data tracker FlightAware.com, in the wake of Friday's global cyber outage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Airlines are struggling to recover from the tech outage that forced multiple carriers to ground flights on Friday.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in a company release Sunday that flight cancellations continue on Sunday as the airline works to restore operation following the technology issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pause in Delta's operation resulted in more than 3,500 Delta and Delta Connection flights cancelled through Saturday, according to the release. Delta also said it had extended a travel waiver for all customers booked from July 19-21.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
CrowdStrike Microsoft Outage | India Civil Aviation Minister says airport systems working normally

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

CNBC reported Sunday that Delta was offering its crews extra pay to staff flights as it recovers from the outage.

United on Sunday said it had no further comment following an update on Saturday. It had said that most of its technology systems have been restored, but that it will continue to see cancellations and delays this weekend. It also said it had extended a travel waiver through Sunday for customers.

A software update by global cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, one of the largest operators in the industry, triggered the recent systems problems not just for airlines but in other services as well, such as healthcare and banking.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US