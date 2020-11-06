Technology

Watch | Mobile revolution in India turns 25

The Hindu Net Desk 06 November 2020 11:23 IST
Updated: 06 November 2020 11:23 IST

A video on how mobile phones have evolved over the years

India’s mobile connectivity traces back to July 31, 1995. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu made the first mobile call using a Nokia Phone. Back then, Indian consumers had to wait for months to get a landline connection. Today, in just a few hours, a consumer can buy a mobile and activate connection.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In National Sci-Tech Videos Multimedia Technology
lifestyle and leisure
camera mobiles
mobile phones
science and technology