06 November 2020 11:23 IST
Watch | Mobile revolution in India turns 25
A video on how mobile phones have evolved over the years
India’s mobile connectivity traces back to July 31, 1995. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu made the first mobile call using a Nokia Phone. Back then, Indian consumers had to wait for months to get a landline connection. Today, in just a few hours, a consumer can buy a mobile and activate connection.
