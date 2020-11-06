Watch | Mobile revolution in India turns 25

06 November 2020 11:23 IST

A video on how mobile phones have evolved over the years

India’s mobile connectivity traces back to July 31, 1995. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu made the first mobile call using a Nokia Phone. Back then, Indian consumers had to wait for months to get a landline connection. Today, in just a few hours, a consumer can buy a mobile and activate connection.

Advertising

Advertising