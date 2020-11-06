Technology

Watch | Mobile revolution in India turns 25

India’s mobile connectivity traces back to July 31, 1995. Former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu made the first mobile call using a Nokia Phone. Back then, Indian consumers had to wait for months to get a landline connection. Today, in just a few hours, a consumer can buy a mobile and activate connection.

